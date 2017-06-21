Valedictorian speech gets cut off, grabs national headlines

EXETER, Pa.– One Northern Pennsylvania graduate’s valedictorian speech is grabbing some national attention.

According to WNEP, Peter Butera, Valedictorian of his class at Wyoming Area High School, wore his green and gold for the final time Friday, as he prepared to address his class.

Butera had prepared a speech that he hoped would garner some attention, not only to himself, but to possible change he felt was necessary in the future.

Butera’s speech, which called out staff and administration, was cut in the middle, due to making unauthorized changes from his previously submitted and approved speech.

Specifically, Butera’s speech targeted the “authoritative nature that a few administrators and the school board members have,” claiming that it “prevents students from developing as true leaders.”

Butera appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! late Tuesday night, where the host let him finish giving his intended speech.