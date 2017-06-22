Bristol student who credits Boys and Girls Club with saving her life, gets new bike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRISTOL -- Daneirys Rivera's day just got a little brighter.

The high school junior from Bristol just won Student of the Year and was awarded with a new bike from the Boys and Girls Club in Bristol.

"I'm happy. This is actually my first year doing this," says Rivera.

The bikes were donated by Benidorm bikes in Canton.

But the bike given to Rivera from the Boys and Girls Club wasn't the only reason her days are better.

In the eighth grade Rivera attempted to end her life. Times were tough for her after getting bullied throughout school coupled with the pain of her parents separating.

"I felt worthless at that pint. I felt like I couldn't do anything," says Rivera.

But the Boys and Girls Club gave her a sense of family that she desperately needed. She met mentors along the way and eventually became one for other kids like her.

Now she says she'll never leave the organization that gave her so much to begin with.

"I'll still give back to it even if it's funding on programs or it's just coming down here to spend a day with them," says Rivera