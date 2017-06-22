× After visit, Paul Ryan says Scalise is ‘doing well’

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Paul Ryan says he visited Congressman Steve Scalise and that he’s “doing well” and “his spirits are up” as he recovers from the gunshot wound he suffered last week.

The Wisconsin Republican says Scalise is craving updates on work as he recovers at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Scalise is from Louisiana and is the No. 3 House Republican. He was struck in the hip when a gunman opened fire at a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia. The hospital says his condition has improved to fair.

At the same time, a House panel announced modest increases in spending for lawmakers’ security, including improved training and equipment, as it unveiled legislation to pay for congressional operations.