Bill Cosby spokesman says town halls are planned

PITTSBURGH — A spokesman for Bill Cosby says a series of town halls is planned to help educate young people about the problems their misbehavior could create.

Spokesman Andrew Wyatt tells a Birmingham, Alabama, TV station Cosby is eager to get back to work following a mistrial over the weekend in his suburban Philadelphia sexual assault trial.

Wyatt said Thursday the issue “is bigger than Bill Cosby” and can affect any young person, especially young athletes. He says young people need to know what they may face when “they’re hanging out and partying” and doing “certain things” they shouldn’t.

Cosby was accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004. He says the encounter was consensual.

A juror tells ABC News the jury couldn’t reach a consensus after voting 10-2 to convict on two counts against Cosby.