Bone sniffing dogs headed to search for Amelia Earhart’s remains on remote island near Fiji

A team of bone-sniffing dogs and their handlers passed through LAX Wednesday night as part of their trip to a remote island near Fiji where they will be tasked with searching for the remains of Amelia Earhart.

Earhart and her navigator, Fred Noonan, left Miami on June 1, 1937, and the flights went as scheduled for about a month, according to a National Women's History Museum article describing the events.

Earhart lost radio contact on July 2 as she attempted to fly a 2,500-mile mid-Pacific stretch between New Guinea and a small island she intended to land on.

Despite immediate search efforts, Earhart's plane was never found.