× Bridgeport bus driver charged with sexual assault to a minor

BRIDGEPORT — A Bridgeport bus driver is facing criminal charges after police said he inappropriately touched an 11-year-old girl.

On February 28, state police said they began an investigation after receiving a complaint of sexual contact between an 11-year-old female victim and a bus driver for Connecticut Transportation Services, LLC.

“State Police detectives reported that the 11-year-old victim reported that while being transported on the bus, the bus driver, Luis Cruz, touched her inappropriately,” said police.

After a lengthy investigation, a warrant was granted for Cruz’s arrest.

On June 21 around 6 P.M., Luis Cruz, 39, of Bridgeport turned himself in to the police. Cruz was charged with sexual assault, risk of injury to a minor, and illegal sexual contact of a victim less than age 16.

Cruz was held on $20,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on June 22.