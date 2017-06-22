Connecticut Uber riders,drivers react to new in-app tipping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – By the end of July, all Uber riders in the U.S. will have the option to tip their drivers at the end of every trip.

On Tuesday, the company announced the update as part of a campaign called “180 Days of Change” aimed at improving the experience for drivers. In addition to tipping, Uber also announced a series of changes to how drivers are earning money, including shortening the free cancellation period from five minutes to two.

It comes as a likely increase in pay for a lot of drivers in Connecticut.

“For you making $100 dollars in Connecticut, you need to work like 14 hours,” said Luis Diaz, who has been driving for Uber for around 2 years.

“I’m tired, you know, I have a family, but right now I don’t have any other option. That’s a good job, Uber, but it’s too cheap,” he said.

Diaz said he’s been waiting for the day that Uber including tipping right in the app.

"I'm very happy," he said.

Shane Bellone, another Uber driver, said he expects to see an increase in the amount of riders who tip because a lot of riders don’t carry cash. But he’s not sure it’s enough to appease many drivers who feel otherwise stiffed by the company.

“People will feel pressured to tip, which is a problem. It’s just a way to pay drivers more without actually costing [Uber] anything extra, so I have mixed feelings on it,” said Bellone.

Tipping rolled out Tuesday in Seattle, Minneapolis and Houston. It's expected to expand to all U.S. cities by the end of July.

While it is likely to improve the driving experience, it's being met with mixed reaction from Connecticut riders. It will be easier for them to reward good service, but some say they might feel obligated to tip regardless of the level of service making each ride more expensive.

“I always want to tip them and I can’t tip them, so sometimes I’ll give them cash,” said Ava Grace of West Hartford, who said she uses the Uber app regularly and welcomes the update.

Shannon Carrigan, another Uber user, said she won’t feel pressure to tip just because the option is there.

“I think if they do a fine job, sure, I’ll give them a tip. If not, that’s OK too,” she said.