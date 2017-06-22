× Domestic assault investigation underway in Meriden

MERIDEN — Police are investigating a serious assault that left one person seriously injured Thursday night.

Police said that the incident happened at 8 Platt Avenue in Meriden at around 10:50 p.m. when a woman was found bleeding and in need of medical attention, with facial and head injuries. She was taken to the hospital by LifeStar and underwent surgery .

Police said a gun was found at the scene and there were several witnesses who said the victim was shot. Police determined, however, she wasn’t shot, and the gun turned out to be a fake.

A male suspect is being held at the Meriden Police Department and he has an active warrant for his arrest for the violation of a protective order.

Police said the “suspect and the victim have a tumultuous domestic history and the warrant stems from a previous domestic dispute.” The suspect was also charged with another count of violation of a protective order stemming from Thursday night’s incident and he will be arraigned Friday at the Meriden Superior Court.