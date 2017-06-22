× ‘Downton Abbey’ to hit the big screen

SINGAPORE – The Crawley family is headed to the big screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production of a “Downton Abbey” film is likely to start in 2018.

Michael Edelstein, president at NBCUniversal International Studios, reportedly made the announcement at a red-carpet event for “Downton Abbey: The Exhibition” in Singapore.

“There’s a movie in the works,” Edelstein said. “It’s been in the works for some time.”

Edelstein added that he hopes to assemble the 20 cast members who starred in the critically acclaimed, historical PBS series about the British aristocratic Crawley family and their servants.

“We are working on getting the script right and then we’ve got to figure out how to get the [cast] together,” he said. “Because as you know, people go on and do other things. But we’re hopeful to make a movie sometime next year.”

The series ended in 2015, much to the dismay of fans.

THR reported that cast members at the exhibit were not aware of the production plans for the forthcoming film.

“Oh, well, you’ve got confirmation before us,” said Sophie McShera, who played assistant cook Daisy Mason. “We have no idea if that’s happening. But we would all love to be part of the film if it was to happen, for sure.”