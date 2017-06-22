Dying mother sees daughter graduate college from hospital

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Samantha Parrotte graduated from Champlain Valley Technical Center twice this month – once with her class, and once in the hospital.

Her mother, Patricia, was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer and a rare auto-immune disease 10 months ago.

It didn’t appear she would make it to Samantha’s graduation day, so CV Tech and Saranac Schools worked together and brought a special graduation ceremony to her hospital room.

“We got to see it together and that was special,” Todd Parrotte, Samantha’s father, said.

Two days after the special ceremony, Patricia Parrotte passed away.

Two weeks later, Samantha walked across the stage with her class and accepted her diploma for CV Tech’s Nursing Program.

She was also this year’s winner of the Student Excellence Award for her program.