Have you seen her? Waterford police searching for woman accused of stealing from store

WATERFORD— The Waterford Police Department needs help identifying a woman who they said went into an Ulta beauty store and took various items without paying.

Police said the wanted woman stole from the same beauty store twice, on April 21 and June 28. Police said she fled in what looked like a grey Volvo with the license plate AE90961.

If anyone knows the wanted woman, you are asked to call Officer Maffeo 860-442-9451 or email at gmaffeo@waterfordct.org. The Waterford Police Department can also be messaged on Facebook using the reference case #201701294.