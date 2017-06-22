× London Mosque terror attack victim dies from ‘multiple injuries’

LONDON – A 51-year-old man who suffered “multiple injuries” during the Finsbury Park terror attack in London earlier this week has died, British police said on Thursday.

A post-mortem carried out at London’s Whittington Hospital confirmed Makram Ali died of the injuries sustained when a man plowed his van into a crowd of worshipers leaving Ramadan prayers in the early hours of Monday morning.

Witnesses said Ali, who moved to the UK from Bangladesh at the age of 10, suffered a medical problem just moments before the attack.

It was while he was being attended to that a man plowed his van into a crowd of worshipers leaving Ramadan prayers in the early hours of Monday morning. Nine other people were taken to hospital after suffering injuries in the attack.

“We are devastated by the loss of a husband, father, brother and grandfather, Makram Ali, in this tragic event,” a statement from his family said.

“Our father was a quiet gentle man, he didn’t get involved in political or social discussion, he instead took comfort and enjoyment spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren and he was always ready to make a funny joke when you least expected.”

Ali, who was married, had four daughters, two sons and two grandchildren.