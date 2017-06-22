Lorenzo Hall joins Travelers business panel to hear students make pitches for $75k prize

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROMWELL --FOX61's Lorenzo Hall participated in the FedEx Junior Business Challenge on Wednesday afternoon at the Travelers Championship golf tournament.

The program was launched in conjunction with the PGA tour to help empower the next generation of entrepreneurs across the country.

At designated PGA tournaments this season JA students will pitch original business concepts to a panel of judges for a chance to earn a $75,000 donation from FedEx to their local JA chapter.

Hall served as a guest judge at the FedEx Junior Business Challenge, where students from JA of Southwest New England presented original business concepts to a panel of judges. In addition to Hall, the panel also included 2006 U.S. Open Champion Geoff Ogilvy.

Students vied for the opportunity to advance to the FedEx Junior Business Challenge Finals at the TOUR Championship in Atlanta.