Man arrested in connection to December fatal hit-and-run of Waterbury grandmother

WATRERBURY — Police have arrested a man in connection to the fatal hit-and-run of Waterbury grandmother in December.

On Thursday, Waterbury police said they arrested and charged Eliut Canales, 29, with avoiding responsibility in operating, motor vehicle death and tampering with physical evidence.

On Sunday, police said they “received information concerning this accident including who the owner of the vehicle was that was being driven by Canales at the time of the accident. Detective Justin Stephens was able to determine that the vehicle was a 2001 Honda Civic and that the car was sold to a salvage yard in May of 2017.”

On Tuesday, police said they found the 2001 Honda Civic that is believed to be the same car involved in the fatal hit and run. Police said they were granted a search and seizure warrant for this vehicle.

In December, police said Nancy E. Martin, 71, died after being hit while crossing the street near the Brass Mill Center close to her home. She had been at the mall to buy Christmas cards. The family said she was dragged down the road after being hit by a small, dark blue or black vehicle that a witness said was heading west on East Main Street about 8:15 p.m.

Canales is being held on a $500,000 bond.