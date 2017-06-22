× Man arrested in connection to Hartford shooting in November

HARTFORD— Police have arrested a man Wednesday in connection to a shooting last November.

In November, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation where they located the crime scene near Hillside Avenue. Police said the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the foot and transported himself to Hartford Hospital.

The Focused Violence Reduction Team investigated the incident and developed Enrique Perez as a suspect, according to police. The Hartford U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force located Perez at 111 Sherbrooke Avenue.

Perez is charged with assault in the first degree with a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and reckless endangerment in the first degree, police said.

Perez is being held on a $500,000 bond.