Man attacks 5 year old at Shelton daycare: Police

SHELTON -- It was a bizarre end to a Father's Day celebration at a daycare Shelton daycare.

The Apple Tree Daycare & Preschool Center was not willing to comment on the incident, but Shelton olice say it started with a Father's Day card.

Children that attend the daycare were invited to an event that included the kids making Father's Day cards. Among the dads: 33 year old Lance Churchill.

Det. Richard Bango said, "A 5-year-old boy playfully grabbed Lance's card and ran around the room, which made Lance upset. He chased the kid."

And, when Churchill caught the five-year-old, who was not his son, he lifted the child up over his head.

"And once he brought him to the ground, he pinned him and started screaming at him," said Bango.

The daycare staff then ripped the boy away from Churchill and called police.

Churchill was subsequently arrested and charged with risk of injury and disorderly conduct. But, his reaction to cops arresting him was unusual, Bango says.

"He couldn't understand why he was being arrested and he was demanding the five-year-old be arrested for stealing his card."

This odd request, Bango notes, came from a man who stands 6'4" tall, weighing in at 270 pounds.

Churchill, of Derby, who is free after posting $1500 bond, is due in Derby Superior Court June 30.