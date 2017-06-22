Man helps elderly stranger down escalator at a Massachusetts mall

HOLYOKE, MASS– A Massachusetts woman’s Facebook post about a stranger’s act of kindness has gone viral.

Paula Accorsi Picard posted a picture at the Holyoke Mall of a man helping and elderly stranger down an escalator. In the post, she said the older man hesitated at the top of the escalator.

“It was clear he was feeling unsure and this young man offered the simplest kindness: an out-reached arm and a ‘can I help you on, sir?'” Picard said. “He quietly started to explain to the young man that he had gotten stuck on an escalator once and was a little scared. ”

“The young man gently offered an assurance, they looked at each other eye to eye for just a moment and the older man accepted his arm. ”

Picard went on to say, “Whoever this young man is, YOUR FAMILY RAISED YOU RIGHT! THANK YOU! So, please look for the silver linings – as I was so fortunate to witness this evening.”

This post has more than 425,000 likes and has been shared almost 200,000 times on Facebook.