Man ‘proposes’ to little girl after popping the question to her mom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. — A 5-year-old girl is stealing the spotlight from her just-engaged mother, thanks to her stepfather-to-be's sweet, thoughtful proposal.

When Grant Tribbett, of Westfield, Indiana and Cassandra Reschar started dating, she was already a single mom. Once Grant decided that it was time to propose, he asked one of Cassandra's girlfriends to book a nail appointment for the mother and daughter.

The Saturday after they got their nails done, Grant took them to Cracker Barrel for breakfast. Then, they went for a walk in the Ritchey Woods Forest Preserve in Indiana, where he finally proposed.

But here's the twist: Grant got down on one knee and proposed to Adrianna, too.

According to Cassandra, who later shared her experience on The Knot's How He Asked, he asked, “Adrianna, can I be your daddy, to promise to love and protect you for the rest of your life?”

Adrianna, like her mother, said 'Yes.'

“Yes! I finally get a daddy, Mommy, I finally get a daddy!” He presented her with a heart necklace that she says she now carries as a piece of his heart with her.

The couple will get married in December, and Adrianna will be the flower girl.