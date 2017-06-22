New Haven marketing plan receiving stamp of approval

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- An initiative to celebrate and promote New Haven businesses is thriving after just one year.

The "Made in New Haven" campaign has doubled its membership since it was rolled out last year.

It offers city businesses, free of charge, the opportunity to show their pride in New Haven, through the use of a logo created through historical research.

"The Elm trees and the water and old signs and fonts that were used on packaging back in the 17 and 1800s," said Elinor Slomba, the Project Manager of "Made in New Haven."

"Born and raised here, a lot of my work reflects New Haven, like architecture of New Haven just the vibe you get when you walk downtown," said Raheem Nelson, of iPad Art by RA, who uses an iPad to create all of his paintings, drawings and illustrations.

Now, 86 businesses use the Made in New Haven logo, including a local performer, who features it on her CD.

Arlene Wow's song, titled Made in New Haven, honors her parents, who were Cuban immigrants, who settled in the New Haven area in 1955.

"They actually lived the dream of becoming Americans and raising a family here. So, it's very important to me," she said.

The Made in New Haven logo is now a registered trademark with the US trademark office.

"It's a piece of intellectual property that has a specific legal use now and is protected from unauthorized use," said Slomba.

"We are a member of this community and proud of it and proud to say that we do it here," said Jay Smilovich of the AD Perkins Co.

