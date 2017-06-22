New mom says TSA dumped her breast milk at security at DIA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A new mother wants moms to know the rules about traveling through airports with breast milk, according to KDVR.

That's after she says Transportation Security Administration officers dumped her breast milk at security at Denver International Airport.

The agency has apologized because the officers weren't supposed to do that.

She said her first time traveling with her 4-month-old went smoothly until she reached security at DIA. That's when some of her breast milk didn't pass the screening.

Britney Shawstad and her baby boy Harisson flew out of Denver to visit family in Seattle last month.

"I packed up breast milk ... enough for the trip," she said.

She said she familiarized herself with TSA rules, so she packed bottles with breast milk in a cooler in her carry-on bag.

