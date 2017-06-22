Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Star is an adult, female Tortoise Shell/Tortie.

She's a dainty little female who is just 2-years-old.

She came to the shelter as a young mother, a stray, with her newborn kittens.

She went to a foster home and was a great mom!

Her kittens were all adopted last weekend, and she now lives in the cat shelter.

She gets along with the other cats and isn't skittish - she is calm, and very even-keeled.

She would do fine in just about any home!

To learn more about Opie, or other pets that need homes, contact Protectors of Animals.