HARTFORD -- Star is an adult, female Tortoise Shell/Tortie.
She's a dainty little female who is just 2-years-old.
She came to the shelter as a young mother, a stray, with her newborn kittens.
She went to a foster home and was a great mom!
Her kittens were all adopted last weekend, and she now lives in the cat shelter.
She gets along with the other cats and isn't skittish - she is calm, and very even-keeled.
She would do fine in just about any home!
To learn more about Opie, or other pets that need homes, contact Protectors of Animals.
41.763711 -72.685093