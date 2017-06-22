Potholes are so bad that the sidewalk is now a road

EAST CLEVELAND, OHIO — A road in East Cleveland is so ridden with potholes that drivers have taken to driving on the sidewalk instead.

Massive crater after crater fills Terrace Road and drivers say it’s like a maze trying to get around the holes.

“I think we as a community just started to live with it and we kind of just gave up,” Tamara Ensley of East Cleveland said.

One way they did that was to adapt – but it’s dangerous.

Cameras caught a man driving on the sidewalk, right where a pedestrian would have been.

Potholes have been a problem on Terrace Road before – back in 2015 and 2016, the street was also filled with them.