President Trump says he didn’t tape his conversations with Comey

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said on Twitter he ‘did not make’ and does ‘not have’ recordings of conversations with Comey.

…whether there are "tapes" or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

Trump previously took to Twitter stating he is being investigated over the firing of Comey. Trump’s tweets on Comey Friday reflected the first official confirmation that he is being investigated by the special counsel for the reasons he fired Comey last month.

In a twisting response on Sunday, Trump’s lawyer,Jay Sekulow, said the President isn’t under investigation, despite tweets.

“That tweet was in response to a Washington Post story that ran with five unnamed sources,” Sekulow said in an interview that aired Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Trump has disputed Comey’s assertion that Trump asked Comey for a pledge of loyalty during a dinner meeting they had. When news of Comey’s account broke, Trump tweeted that Comey “better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

Under a post-Watergate law, presidential recordings belong to the people and eventually can be made public. Destroying them would be a crime.

The House committee investigating Russian meddling in the election set a Friday deadline for the White House to hand over any tapes.