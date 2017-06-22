× Registered sex offender in New London sentenced to 16 years

NEW LONDON — Bryan White, 40, was sentenced to 16 years in prison Thursday after police said he entice a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

In addition to the 16 years, White was also placed on a lifetime of supervision.

In June, 2016, police said White used a cellular phone and Chat Bazaar, a video chatting service, to communicate with a 13-year-old female in New Jersey. In text messages, the minor victim repeatedly told White her age and he responded by saying that “age is just a number to deny u things” and that he is a “child lover,” said police.

Police said the texts to the victim were explicit and White asked the victim to travel to New Jersey to Connecticut to engage in sexual activity with him.

The investigation indicated the girl planned to travel on a Greyhound bus on July 5. Connecticut State Police and New London Police surveilled the New London Greyhound bus station and saw White waiting outside at the time the girl was supposed to arrive. He was arrested.

According to the state sex offender registry, in 2004 White was convicted of first-degree sexual assault involving sexual intercourse with someone under age 13. He was released from prison in November 2015. The registry says he is “non-compliant” with it because he “failed to verify address.”