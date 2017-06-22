Pennsylvania son killed father with baseball bat, still on the run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RYAN TOWNSHIP - A Pennsylvania son who killed his father with a baseball bat is still on the run, according to WNEP.

Court documents just released detail what happened inside Gary Marchalk's home on Pear Street in Barnesville, Pennsylvania.

Paperwork shows one of the 60-year-old's sons, Matthew Marchalk, found his body in an upstairs bedroom. Troopers said Gary's body had severe injuries to the chest and head. They found a bloody baseball bat nearby.

"It is very tragic that a son could do that, or to me, that anyone could do that, let alone your own blood," Trooper David Beohm said.

The documents show Matthew Marchalk told investigators, "My brother did this. I know it."

Matthew said Michael Marchalk had been threatening his father and other family members for months. Other people who knew the victim said they aren't too surprised to learn what happened.

