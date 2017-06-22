× Waterford Police investigating car, boat accident on Route 32

WATERFORD– The Waterford Police Department said they are investigating an evading motor vehicle accident on Route 32 near the New London line.

Police said the evading vehicle should have heavy front end damage and described it as an older maroon-colored pick-up trick with stickers in the rear window. The accident caused a boat to detach from a vehicle and fall in the middle of the road.

The possible Connecticut registration is C09304. No injuries were reported.

If anyone sees the evading vehicle they are asked to call Waterford police 860-442-9451.