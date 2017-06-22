× Wethersfield woman sentenced to two years in prison for stealing $1.7 million from employer

WETHERSFIELD — A 46-year-old woman was sentenced on Thursday to two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for stealing $1.7 million from her former employer, a Connecticut-based computer software company.

FEDS said Penny Roy used her position as the software company’s payroll manager to process fraudulent expense reimbursements and payroll payments in other employees’ names with the payments flowing into her own bank account.

FEDS said “to hide her theft, Roy failed to declare the stolen money on her tax returns, depriving the Internal Revenue Service of over $600,000 in tax revenues. As part of her sentence, Roy was ordered to make full restitution to the software company and the Internal Revenue Service.”

On August 21, 2015, Roy pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax charges.