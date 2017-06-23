× Arrest made for illegal prostitution at massage parlors in Branford

BRANFORD – Connecticut State Police said they made an arrest following an investigation into prostitution activity.

Connecticut State Police said that during the months of May and June of this year, illegal prostitution activity was occurring at various massage parlors in Branford.

On Thursday, police served search warrants on two separate massage parlors. Chunhua Wang, 49, of Flushing, New York, was arrested at Branford Massage, at 101 West Main Street in Branford, and charged Wany with promoting prostitution.

Wang was released on $5,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, July 13.

Connecticut State Police said the case remains an active investigation.