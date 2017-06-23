Chance of showers Saturday morning with afternoon sunshine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Saturday’s not looking as nice as it previously appeared on computer models. Rain might linger into late morning or afternoon Saturday with scattered showers. We’re hoping for some sun to come out in the afternoon, with highs in the 80s. Sunday we’re back to the good stuff, with dry and comfortable conditions and mostly sunny skies.

A bit of a cooldown may be upon us for the start of next week. Highs may top out in the 70s with the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms.

Forecast Details:

Saturday: Chance for showers into the early afternoon, then some afternoon sunshine. High: Near 80.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: low 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with the chance for an afternoon shower. Highs: Upper 70s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri