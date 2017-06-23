× Coast Guard rescues three from capsized vessel in New Haven Harbor

NEW HAVEN – The Coast Guard rescued three people from New Haven Harbor after their 22-foot fishing vessel capsized late Thursday night.

At around midnight, police received a call from a person aboard the vessel who said that three people swam to the middle break wall after several waves had capsized their boat.

The Coast Guard was notified and they sent a rescue boat to the area.

The rescue crew arrived to the scene just after midnight and the three climbed aboard the rescue boat and were brought back to shore where EMS was awaiting them.

Two of the three people involved in the incident were wearing life jackets. All three reported no injuries and declined EMS care, according to the Coast Guard.

The overturned vessel is scheduled to be removed by a commercial salvage company on Friday.

The Coast Guard reminds boaters to always wear a life jacket. The number one cause of boating fatalities is drowning, most often by sudden, unexpected entry into the water. Wearing a life jacket increases the chances of surviving a boating accident.