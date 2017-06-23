× Connecticut gas prices drop to new low, right before holiday travel weekend

HARTFORD — There is some good news for drivers taking a road trip for the July 4th holiday next weekend!

According to AAA, gas prices across Connecticut have dropped to the lowest they’ve been on this date since 2005.

It’s especially helpful for drivers planning to hit the road next weekend, which is expected to be a record-breaking holiday travel weekend.

Gas prices have actually been dropping since the beginning of June, with today’s average at $2.45. But gas prices across the state do vary by region:

Bridgeport $2.53

Hartford $2.43

New Haven/Meriden $2.41

Norwich/New London $2.47

While gas prices are lower in Connecticut, they’re not as low as the average price for gas nationwide – that’s at $2.28.