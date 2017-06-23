× Connecticut man charged in connection with fatal motorcycle crash

NEW HAVEN — A Connecticut man is facing manslaughter and drunken driving charges following a motorcycle crash that killed a woman.

Police said 35-year-old Carlos Perez crashed into a motorcycle with two riders late Wednesday night in New Haven and fled the scene.

The 60-year-old operator of the motorcycle, Jack Benedetto, of New Haven, and his passenger, 59-year-old Diane Benedetto, were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where Diane Benedetto was pronounced dead.

Police said Perez abandoned his vehicle in a nearby scrap yard and was found covered in vomit and visibly intoxicated. Police also found an 18-pack of beer in the car that was fully consumed.

Perez appeared in court Friday and was jailed in lieu of posting $100,000 bail. His next court date is July 11. The public defender’s office didn’t immediately comment.