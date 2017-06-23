× Foodie Friday meets golf at the Travelers Championship

CROMWELL — With the Travelers Championship in full swing, hitting some food hot spots in between the action will no doubt keep you full.

From cheesesteaks to burritos or fresh deli sandwiches to Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ, the options are aplenty.

Golf enthusiasts can find it right smack dab in the middle of the Fan Zone.

“The entire Fan Zone this year is totally re-laid out and I think it’s gonna be a little more conducive to getting people in and out for food,” said Bear’s Smokehouse owner Jamie McDonald.

The new layout is more spacious which gives fans more room to order up their favorite items.

“For me, I’m a vegetarian,” said Claire Lewis of Colchester. “Here we have veggie burritos and there’s tomato and basil on the ciabatta. There are lots of options for me and I’m grateful for that.”

If you plan on taking in some golf this weekend, there won’t be any shortage of places to eat while you are at the TPC River Highlands.

Do you have a suggestion for Foodie Friday? Let us know by emailing foodiefriday@fox61.com or reach out to us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter – just use #FoodieFriday and #FOX61.

Or use the contact form below: