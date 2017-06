× Good grades? Bring your report card and Lake Compounce wants you to get free admission!

BRISTOL — Got a report card? Check. Got all your grades a B and above? Check! Alright then you’re good to go to Lake Compounce Friday and Saturday to get free regular admission!

It’s only for Friday and Saturday though, so make sure you don’t forget your report card at home!

Lake Compounce is opened from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.