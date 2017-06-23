Humidity returns Friday, with highs in the upper 80s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a nearly perfect day with lots of sun and dry air, humidity will return. It comes surging back on Friday along with summer warmth with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Summer warmth and humidity come with the threat for summer storms which will be scattered across the state throughout the day. Most of the day should be free of any significant rain, so if you have outdoor plans it may be best to keep them outdoors with a backup plan if the rain comes.

Saturday’s not looking as nice as it previously appeared on computer models. Rain might linger into late morning or afternoon Saturday with scattered showers. We’re hoping for some sun to come out in the afternoon, with highs in the 80s. Sunday we’re back to the good stuff, with dry and comfortable conditions and mostly sunny skies.

A bit of a cooldown may be upon us for the start of next week. Highs may top out in the 70s with the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms.

Forecast Details:

Friday: Partly cloudy, becoming more humid. Chance afternoon showers/thunderstorms. High: mid-upper 80s.

Saturday: Chance for showers into the early afternoon, then some afternoon sunshine. High: Near 80.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: low 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with the chance for an afternoon shower. Highs: Upper 70s.

