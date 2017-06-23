× New London man sentenced for drug trafficking, homicide

NEW LONDON — A 43-year-old man from New London has been sentenced for his role in a fatal stabbing linked to a drug-dealing operation.

According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, Oscar Valentin operated and managed a drug dealing organization. Court documents show he was the target of a murder-for-hire plot organized by former members of his organization. Valentin then hired Jose Rosado, Jr. and Andrew Aviles to attack Javier Reyes in September 2012.

Video surveillance shows Rosado, carrying a baseball bat, and Aviles walk toward Reyes outside of his home, then running away from him seconds later. The investigation revealed that Rosado hit Reyes with the bat and Aviles then stabbed Reyes multiple times. Reyes was found with multiple stab wounds and died a short time later.

Valentin was sentenced to 16 years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for dealing drugs, and for his role in the homicide of Reyes.

Rosado was sentenced to five years in prison earlier this year. Aviles pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 29.