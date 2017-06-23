Off-duty officer, two people save injured teen from sinking SUV in Danbury

DANBURY — Police said an off-duty cop, along with two passerby, helped save a teen who was partially submerged in a vehicle.

On June 20, around 7 a.m., Danbury police said one of their officers who was off-duty, saw a car accident in the area of 65 Ball Pond Road.

Police said two passersby, Chris Dimauro, 32, and Danielle Lo Medico, 28, of Danbury, joined officer Adam Marcus in helping an injured female teen who was partially submerged in the pond about 50 feet from the shoreline.

They were able to free her and bring her back to the shore where they stabilized her until medical emergency personnel arrived.

Police said the 17-year-old victim was driving south on Ball Pond Road when she lost control of her car. The car hit a telephone pole and several guard posts before entering the water on its side.

The victim was transported to Danbury Hospital for her injuries and was given a verbal warning for driving too fast.