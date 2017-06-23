× Police searching for suspect after shots fired in New London

NEW LONDON — New London police are investigating a shooting Friday morning.

According to police, officers were called to 62 Jay Street just after 11:15 Thursday night.

Police said they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was alert and conscious as he was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, according to police, for treatment of non-life threatening and police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and not a random shooting.

Police remained on scene Friday morning as they continue to investigate.

Anyone who has information is asked to call police at 860-447-148. Anonymous information can be submitted by texting NLPDTip to Tip411.