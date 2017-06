× Serious crash on Route 8, near exit 35 ramp, in Waterbury

WATERBURY — Connecticut State Police said that the northbound, exit 35 off ramp is closed following a serious crash in Waterbury.

The crash happened at East Aurora Street and Route 73, which was impacting traffic on the off ramp.

Police said that there are serious injuries as a result of the crash and that the crash is under investigation.

#CTtraffic: Rte 8 nb x35 off-ramp Waterbury expect delay/ramp closure for serious injury crash investigation in Waterbury. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 23, 2017