× Saturday’s Travelers Championship tee times adjusted due to impending weather

CROMWELL — Travelers announced Friday that day three of the championship will be delayed due to expected inclement weather.

Travelers said in a statement “due to inclement weather expected for tonight and tomorrow morning, we will have a delay tomorrow and players will tee off in threesomes off of two tees between roughly 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. We should have a normal finish of 6 p.m.”

Gates, Will Call, Aetna Greenside Club will all open at 9 a.m. All other hospitality will open at the normally scheduled time of 10 a.m.

Jordan Spieth leads all players after day 2 with a 1-under 69 on a one-stroke lead in the Travelers Championship.