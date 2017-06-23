× Senators Blumenthal and Murphy speak out in New Haven on GOP healthcare bill

NEW HAVEN — Senators Blumenthal and Murphy announced that they will be convening an emergency field hearing to get public testimony on the Senate’s healthcare overhaul.

The event starts at 1:30 p.m. and will be held at the Aldermanic Chambers at New Haven City Hall.

This is in response to actions by GOP leaders in the Senate, where they had been working on a healthcare bill with no public input or oversight.

Blumenthal and Murphy hope to give members of the public a chance to voice for the record how the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare, and the Senate Republican plan will impact them and their families.

Earlier in the day, Blumenthal and Murphy visited seniors and caretakers at Monsignor Bojnowski Manor in New Britain, a non-profit nursing home to talk about the Republican healthcare plan. They provided an update on their efforts to protect Connecticut’s seniors.

They then held a press conference in Hartford, talking about how the healthcare bill will hurt Connecticut families. They talked about how the bill would gut Medicaid, strip funding from Planned Parenthood, and boost out-of-pocket costs for families, all to pay for a tax cut for the wealthy.