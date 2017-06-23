Texas mother chats on Facebook as baby drowns in tub

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER COUNTY, TX - Every once in a while, we hear a story that has us wondering, "what was she thinking?" And this story, sadly, is one of those.

A baby in Parker County, west of Fort Worth, drowned while her mother was on Facebook, according to KDAF.

Cheyenne Summer Stuckey, 21, apparently left her 6-month-old baby in the tub with the water running while she chatted with friends on Facebook.

Stuckey told the investigators she left little Zayla Hernandez in the tub, got distracted by another child and then hopped on Facebook for a couple of minutes, before realizing she had forgotten about her daughter.

