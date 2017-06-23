Thousands of people volunteering at the Travelers Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROMWELL-- Thousands of people are dedicating their time this week to help make the Travelers Championship run nice and smooth.

TPC River Highlands, the home to this year's Travelers Championship, may have dozens of high profiled athletes, but its the volunteers we're talking about this time. This year there is an estimate of over 4,000 people who have signed up to help out.

Tournament Director, Nathan Grube, said without these devoted volunteers, there would be no golfing spectacle in Cromwell.

"If they didn't volunteer we couldn't put it on," Grube said. "And we couldn't generate the money that we do for charity."

Among the 4,000 volunteers, there's Joe Wasyl from Essex. Wasyl began as a caddie in the pro-am in 1971, 47-years later he's still volunteering; these days as a cart driver shuttling media types all over the course.

Wasyl said he's more than content, still coming out to the course and volunteering.

"Every year something special happens and that's what brings people back," said Wasyl.

This year, the volunteers are easy to spot, dressed in either red or purple shirts.