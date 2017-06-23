White House: Trump to sign VA accountability bill on Friday

President Donald Trump (2nd L), first lady Melania Trump (L), and Vice President Mike Pence (R) applaud during a Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House Thursday in Washington, DC. Trump and the first lady hosted their first Congressional Picnic with the theme, Picnic in the Park, which is Òmodeled after a summer evening in Central Park in New York. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The White House said President Donald Trump will sign a bill Friday to make it easier to fire Department of Veterans Affairs employees.

The measure has broad bipartisan support and is part of an effort encouraged by Trump to fix an agency that provides health care and other services to millions of veterans. The bill was prompted by a 2014 scandal at the Phoenix VA medical center, where some veterans died while waiting for care.

Trump promised as a candidate to fire VA employees “who let our veterans down.”

VA Secretary David Shulkin supports the measure. The bill cleared the House last week by a vote of 368-55, and the Senate by voice vote.

Trump is to sign the measure during a ceremony in the White House East Room.

