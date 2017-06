× 1 person injured following motorcycle, pedestrian accident in Goshen; LifeStar requested

GOSHEN — Police said one person is injured following a motorcycle, pedestrian accident Saturday afternoon.

State police said the accident occurred around 3 p.m., and LifeStar was called. At this time, the extent of the injuries are unknown.

#CTtraffic: Ives Rd near Beach St Goshen expect Rd or lane delay/closure for motorcycle vs ped crash. Life Star enroute for unknown injuries — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 24, 2017

41.831519 -73.224895