Berlin PD: Stolen gun found in car of a man following accident

BERLIN — A Meriden man is facing criminal charges after police said they found a stolen gun in his car after he crashed his car into a pole Friday night.

Berlin police said they responded to a report of a loud bang followed by a power outage. Police said when they arrived, they saw a pole, which had a transmitter attached that was damaged with numerous wires in the roadway which made it hard for them to help Jesus Lopez, 39, out of the car.

Police said Lopez got his way out of the car and was told to step away from the car due to wires and a transformer that could be heard humming. Police said Lopez refused to cooperate and sat down in the passenger seat where he then stood up, grabbed the wires with both hands, and began jumping up and down after being told that the wires were live.

Lopez, according to police, walked to the trunk of the car and began rummaging through the trunk. Police told Lopez to get away from the car in which he eventually began cooperating, according to police. Lopez was then taken to a local hospital.

Police said they discovered that Lopez has an active full extradition warrant out of Florida for sexual assault. In addition, police said when the wires were de-energized, they then accessed Lopez’s car and found a 9mm Glock Pistol. The gun found, which police said was reported stolen from Wethersfield, had a bloody hand print on the grips that was still wet.

Lopez is facing firearm, motor vehicle and fugitive of justice charges. He is held on a $300,000 bond.