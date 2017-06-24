Hundreds gather in Wallingford to take part in a 5k obstacle run

WALLINGFORD — Hundreds showed up to the fourth annual Gaylord Gauntlet 5k Trail and Obstacle.

The course, held on Gaylord Hospital’s 400-acre rural campus, features a blend of wooded trail and open field running with 22 natural obstacles and man-made challenges with names ranging from “Wet and Wild” to “All Fired Up.” A festival area provided a kids obstacle course, food trucks, pop-up marketplace, DJ’s and live music.

All proceeds went to the Gaylord Sports Association.