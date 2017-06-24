× Man’s body found in Long Island Sound near Clinton

CLINTON — Police recovered a body from the Long Island Sound near Clinton Saturday morning.

Police say around 10:57 a.m., they received calls telling them of a body floating in the water. Officers responded and found the body of one deceased male a mile from the Clinton break wall.

Police say they have turned over the body to the State Chief Medical Examiner to find cause of death and to identify the man.

