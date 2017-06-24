× Stratford mail carrier gets probation for sexual assault

BRIDGEPORT — A former Connecticut mail carrier has received probation for sexually assaulting a woman he used to work with.

The Connecticut Post reports that Dennis Hwang was sentenced Friday in Bridgeport to a suspended two-year term followed by two years’ probation.

Hwang pleaded guilty to fourth-degree sexual assault and second-degree unlawful restraint. As part of the plea deal, he agreed to serve 30 days behind bars while awaiting the sentencing hearing.

The former Stratford mail carrier was arrested in November at the woman’s home. She told authorities Hwang had showed up uninvited to her door with a cup of hot chocolate and a bagel and attacked her when she let him inside.

Police say the woman was able to summon authorities using a panic button on her key fob.