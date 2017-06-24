The Stan Simpson Show: Catching up at the State Capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- It’s been a hectic year for the state legislature and a final budget likely won’t be finalized until July.

Democratic leaders of the House of Representatives said Thursday their rank-and-file members prefer voting June 29 on a new two-year-budget rather than allowing Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy to use his executive authority to temporarily run state government.

If no budget agreement is ready in time, House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz says lawmakers may instead vote on a "continuing resolution" to keep government running.

But a Malloy spokeswoman says the governor won't consider any budget — long- or short-term — that "adds to our fiscal challenges."

Hartford Courant Capitol Bureau Chief Chris Keating joins Stan Simpson to talk about the latest in these tense negotiations, including what is the future for casinos, tolls and legalizing marijuana in the state.

